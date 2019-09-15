Emmerdale actress Charley Webb shares adorable new photo of baby son Ace – see pic He's inspiring people already!

Emmerdale's Charley Webb shared the most gorgeous new photo of her youngest son Ace to Instagram on Saturday. Baby Ace, who was born in July, is Charley's third son with her husband and co-star Matthew Wolfenden. While the 31-year-old actress rarely posts photos that show her children's faces, she can't resist sharing some of their cutest moments, and this weekend's post was no exception.

Charley has starred in Emmerdale since 2002

Charley uploaded a photo of Ace wearing slouchy grey leggings with a sweet peach sweatshirt by Organic Zoo which bore the slogan: "Kindness is my superpower." And while his face wasn't visible, his precious tiny bare toes could be seen at the bottom of the picture. The soap star referenced Ace's top in her caption, writing: "If only everyone’s superpower was the same as Ace’s," adding a star emoji.

Her followers were quick to agree with the sentiment, commenting: "Amen!" and "And it doesn’t cost anything, either." Others, meanwhile, focused on how cute Ace looked, writing: "What a beautiful little boy, you’re so lucky enjoy every minute," "Omg what an amazing photo… hope your little beauty is thriving," and "Look at those cute baby feet."

Ace is Charley and husband Matthew's third child

Charley gave birth to Ace on 26 July, having announced her pregnancy in February. She and Matthew also share nine-year-old Buster and Bowie, who will turn four in December. The couple married in 2018 with their Emmerdale co-star Lucy Pargeter acting as a bridesmaid.

Matthew portrays David Metcalfe on the Yorkshire-set soap while Charley has played Debbie Dingle since 2002, joining the cast when she was just 14 years old. On Friday, the mum-of-three returned to work with her two oldest kids in tow, in order to launch the McDonald's Happy Readers campaign in Harrogate. The new initiative encourages families to read together by giving away a free David Walliams book with every Happy Meal until 15 October.

