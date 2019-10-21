Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher shows off his silly playful side with his two kids and it's adorable Marnie and Milo are his biggest fans

Strictly Come Dancing star Kelvin Fletcher has proved himself to be quite the dancer over the last few weeks, and fans are loving the fact the doting dad has made time for his young family during his busy schedule. In between training for the BBC show, the 35-year-old has shared a series of photos of him with his two children Marnie, 3, and 10-month-old Milo which he shares with wife Liz Marsland.

In an Instagram post, Kelvin showed off his playful side, sharing sweet pictures of himself grinning alongside his daughter Marnie with their faces covered in unicorn and smiley face stickers. The pair were cuddled up on what appears to be soft grey velvet bedcovers, and Marnie was dressed for bed in white and brown Peter Rabbit pyjamas but was clearly very excited to stay up and welcome her dad home. The Emmerdale star captioned the post: "Literally been in the house 5 minutes", and fans showered him in compliments, with one writing: "She's gorgeous and certainly loves daddy, great father and daughter pic, well done on strictly I'm keeping my fingers crossed for you."

MORE: Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher's impressive body transformation

Kelvin also managed to find some time to enjoy a family trip to London last weekend. Pulling silly faces on a bus with Marnie, he said: "A little bus ride, tube ride and even a black cab. We were proper tourists this weekend." However, he has previously opened up about struggling to be apart from his family while starring on the popular dancing show, stating: "I can’t wait to see my little babies! Daddy is loving every minute of dancing but seeing their little faces beats any score." So sweet!

And his children are certainly his biggest fans! As well as cheering on their dad at home every week, the adorable pair dropped in on his training session with professional dance partner Oti Mabuse ahead of Movie Week. Kelvin dedicated their Mary Poppins performance to his little girl, who was seen learning some of the steps with him on the VT footage.

Despite being a lot younger, Milo hasn't been left out of the dancing antics! Posting a cute video of him dancing around the kitchen with his son, Kelvin wrote: "Little Milo has been helping me with rehearsals for this weekend's #MaryPoppinsReturns Charleston. This soundtrack and this song especially has been on loop in our house for the last few months since taking Marnie to the cinema (her first cinema trip) to watch it. So I'll be doing my best and making sure I don't disappoint! I'm absolutely LOVING this #strictly experience, I feel so lucky."

So he's a fabulous dancer and a doting dad, is there anything Kelvin can't do?

MORE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell divides fans with shocking new hair transformation