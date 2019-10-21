Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell divides fans with shocking new hair transformation Long or short? Which do you prefer?

She may have left Strictly in a shock exit with Dev Griffin, but pro-dancer Dianne Buswell has been cheering herself up with the prospect of a new look. Known for her showstopping long, red locks, Dianne divided fans when she posted a photo of herself rocking a sophisticated, new cropped cut – but it seems she hasn’t made the change quite yet. Taking to Instagram to quiz fans on their opinion, the dancer wrote: “Right serious question now!!!! What do we think to the short hair???”

Her famous friends were quick to show their love for the look, with Strictly host Tess Daly commenting: “Super CUTE” and her boyfriend Joe Sugg’s sister, Zoe Sugg wrote: “LOVE. It”. Former Pussy Cat Doll Ashley Roberts also showed her support, writing: “Yes!!!”

It’s a big change from Dianne’s everyday look, which involves an abundance of loose, red curls. So much so, that some fans said they would be sad to say goodbye. One wrote: “Nice. But I still prefer long hair.” Another added: “It looks so cute but I prefer your long hair”. Fortunately for some, it seems our favourite redhead is yet to go through with the chop and Strictly contestant Saffron Barker urged her to make the change: “OMG. PLS DO THIS. UNREAL.”

Dianne and Dev’s exit from Strictly came as a big shock to fans after the pair wowed judges with their impressive routines. Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Artem Chigvintsev even called for a new voting system in order to stop shocking exits. "Strictly is a matter of opinion, it all depends on how the judges feel and how the viewers feel," Artem told The Sun.

Dianne has been keeping busy since her exit from the competition, adding content to her YouTube channel. The star added in her post that she had uploaded an exciting new video online – but sadly, it had nothing to do with hair. She wrote: “P.s there’s a new video up on my youtube Channel nothing hair related but go check it out @joe_sugg is in it without him even knowing link to my channel in my bio xxx”

