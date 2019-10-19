Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher's impressive body transformation The former Emmerdale actor has quite a physique

Kelvin Fletcher is delighting fans with his weekly Strictly performances, alongside his dance partner Oti Mabuse. The former Emmerdale actor, who is married to Eliza Marsland and dad to their two children Marnie, three, and 10-month-old Milo, has won an army of fans thanks to his warm persona and that impressive physique! The star was a last-minute replacement for Jamie Laing on Strictly, who was forced to pull out of the competition due to a foot injury. Lucky for us, we're treated to Kelvin's fabulous moved every week. We often hear celebs' weight loss stories from the hit TV show, and Kelvin is another star toning up through dance.

In a new interview with GQ Magazine, the star revealed that he has lost 11lbs even though he eats 3,000 calories a day. "I'll get up at 5-5.30 in the morning. Normally I wouldn't be training that early, I'd be in at 7am, but you do what you have to do," he explained.

MORE: Mike Bushell reveals impressive Strictly weight loss results!

Kelvin often shares personal photographs of his home life with his family on his Instagram page, and it's clear from his pictures that he likes to keep fit. In May 2019, the actor shared a snap of himself exposing his muscular chest for a charity Full Monty performance. And back in 2018, he posted a photo of his toned gym physique, revealing his impressive six-pack.

The star also gets some dance practice in at home with his children. He recently shared an adorable video of himself dancing around the kitchen with his baby son Milo in his arms. Alongside the post, Kelvin proudly wrote: "Little Milo has been helping me with rehearsals for this weekend's #MaryPoppinsReturns Charleston."

MORE: Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse on fitness, diets and body confidence

Kelvin married Eliza in a romantic wedding ceremony in November 2015, in front of guests including Michelle Keegan, and his Emmerdale co-stars.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Kelvin said he felt "complete" after marrying the girl of his dreams. "I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One," he said. "The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me forever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful."