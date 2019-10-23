Rachel Riley shares hilarious new baby bump photo The Countdown star is expecting her first child with Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley is having some fun with her baby bump after sharing a funny photo on social media. The Countdown star joked that her belly is growing so quickly, she's struggling to conceal it! Posting a photo on her Twitter account, Rachel hid herself behind a wall with her just her bump sticking out from the side, jokily captioning the image, she said: "Hide and seek getting a lot more difficult these days..."

Rachel and her boyfriend, former Strictly star Pasha Kovalev, are set to become first-time parents in December and are looking forward to welcoming their baby. Earlier this month, Rachel stepped out to attend an afternoon tea at Claridge's hotel in aid of charity Street Child who partnered with HELLO! to mark the International Day of the Girl. While there, she revealed that they have already found out the gender. However, the couple are wanting to keep it a secret for as long as possible, so fans will have to wait until the end of the year to find out.

Hide and seek getting a lot more difficult these days...🤰🏼😂 pic.twitter.com/sRy8wvooha — Rachel Riley 🍊 (@RachelRileyRR) October 23, 2019

Rachel is expecting her first child in December

MORE: Rachel Riley shares never-before-seen photo from Las Vegas wedding with Pasha Kovalev

Rachel has already been inundated with baby gifts for her child since announcing her pregnancy earlier in the year, and the star made the decision to donate some of them to those in need. The 33-year-old revealed earlier this month that she and Pasha were giving away presents to wildlife charity Tusk, of which Prince William is royal patron.

Rachel and Pasha are donating their baby gifts to charity Tusk

MORE: Who lives at Kensington Palace with Prince William and Kate? Meet their royal neighbours

On Instagram, she explained: " This baby's incredibly lucky, it's already been given so many gifts by generous companies and lovely Countdown viewers. Pash and I are very grateful and the last people who might need freebies so to pay it forward will be donating to charity as a thank you. There's definitely a wildlife theme here so @tusk_org seem like a worthy recipient! Thanks #TinyLove #sophielagirafe #frugi #ewanthedreamsheep #milestonecards #babystuff #gifts."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.