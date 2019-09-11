Rachel Riley shows off her blossoming bump in a series of dresses for Countdown special The Countdown presenter is glowing!

Ahead of her baby's due date, Rachel Riley has been busy filming a series of pre-recorded episodes of Countdown for Christmas. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the expectant mother - who is pregnant with her first child with Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev - shared a series of snaps of her blossoming bump, dressed in a variety of festive outfits. "We're a little bit confused what time of year it is over in Countdown-land," she joked alongside the first photo, which showed the presenter posing in front of a Christmas tree. "Nice opportunity to work on my Christmas tree camouflage though - think it's going well!"

Rachel Riley has been filming the Countdown Christmas specials

Rachel, 33, then slipped into a grey Hope & Ivy maxi as she lay on the table with the contestants in the background. Joking about being a good camouflage, she added: "Higher stakes Christmas Countdown camouflage. Quickly becoming a master of disguise! OK I'll stop now..." The third snap saw the celebrity mathematician slip under the table, with host Nick Hewer being none the wiser about her whereabouts. "Last one I promise! Countdown Christmas camouflage nailed, Nick's none the wiser," she teased.

The presenter is due to give birth at the end of the year

It's been a very exciting time for Rachel, who wed her long-term partner, professional dancer Pasha Kovalev in June. The couple's first child is due in December. The lovebirds eloped to Las Vegas where they married in secret, just weeks after Rachel announced her pregnancy. They shared their happy news on Instagram, with Rachel writing: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev. We both said yes!"

Rachel revealed their pregnancy news in May, with a sweet Countdown-themed post on social media. Sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump as she posed in front of the famous letters board, which spelled out "R TINY MATE" - an anagram of the word 'maternity' - she wrote: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you. You have till December to work it out! We're over the moon excited."

