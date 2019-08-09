Mum-to-be Rachel Riley is glowing on solo red carpet appearance She’s glowing!

They’ve been inseparable since announcing their surprise pregnancy and marriage earlier this summer, but on Thursday Rachel Riley enjoyed a night out without her new husband Pasha Kovalev as she attended the theatre in London. The Countdown presenter went to watch a performance of Evita at the Regents Park Open Air Theatre, and stuck around for the after-party, which was also attended by former Bake Off winner Candice Brown and Love Island contestant Amy Hart.

Rachel showed off her growing baby bump in a pale blue summer dress adorned with yellow floral embroidery and accessorised with a pair of towering wedges. The 33-year-old rested her hands under her bump as she posed for photographers in a rare high-profile outing without Pasha.

The mum-to-be’s evening at the theatre comes just a couple of weeks after her return from a sun-soaked Spanish honeymoon. Rachel and Pasha visited Barcelona and Bilbao, where they spent time exploring famous landmarks, as well as relaxing on the beach.

It has been an exciting few months for the couple, who shocked fans by announcing they had eloped to Las Vegas at the end of June. The expectant parents shared their happy news on Instagram, with Rachel writing: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev. We both said yes!"

Just over a month earlier, Rachel revealed she was pregnant with her first child, telling fans she was "over the moon". Sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump as she posed in front of the famous Countdown board, with the letters spelling out "R TINY MATE", which is an anagram of the word 'maternity', Rachel wrote: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you. You have till December to work it out! We're over the moon excited."

