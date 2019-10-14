Strictly's Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley know the gender of their baby The parents-to-be spoke to HELLO! at a star-studded Street Child charity event on Thursday

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley are set to become first-time parents in December and are looking forward to welcoming their baby. And on Thursday, Rachel stepped out to attend an afternoon tea at Claridge's hotel in aid of charity Street Child who partnered with HELLO! to mark the International Day of the Girl. While there, the Countdown presenter revealed that they have already found out the gender. However, the couple are wanting to keep it a secret for as long as possible, so fans will have to wait until the end of the year to find out.

Rachel Riley spoke to HELLO! at the Street Child event last week

Rachel has already been inundated with baby gifts for her child since announcing her pregnancy earlier in the year, and the star made the decision to donate some of them to those in need. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old revealed that she and Pasha were giving away presents to wildlife charity Tusk, of which Prince William is royal patron. On Instagram, she explained: " This baby's incredibly lucky, it's already been given so many gifts by generous companies and lovely Countdown viewers. Pash and I are very grateful and the last people who might need freebies so to pay it forward will be donating to charity as a thank you. There's definitely a wildlife theme here so @tusk_org seem like a worthy recipient! Thanks #TinyLove #sophielagirafe #frugi #ewanthedreamsheep #milestonecards #babystuff #gifts."

The pregnant TV star was spotted in the background of the photo, sitting cross-legged at the end of her bed. Her burgeoning baby bump could be seen in full bloom as Rachel wore a red, white and black printed dress. Among some of the gifts she received were babygros, cuddly toys, baby cards and a playmat.

Pasha and Rachel will welcome their first baby in December

It's been a whirlwind year for Rachel and Pasha, who tied the knot in Las Vegas after announcing their baby news. The pair went away in secret and shared the news on Instagram afterwards, writing: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev. We both said yes!" Speaking to the Radio Times last year, Rachel gushed about her romance with the Russian dancer. "I am in love now," she shared. "I don't feel I have to get married. I don’t think I need that pressure anymore. I don't worry about getting married or whether he is taking a long time in the morning or whether he has done the dishes. That does not really bother me in the long term. I feel settled." She added in the interview: "I don't feel the need to do it again. If I'm with someone and I'm happy, that's enough." And touching on children briefly, she said: "I don't see myself with or without children - whatever will be, will be."