Rachel Riley shows off blossoming baby bump after returning from honeymoon with Pasha Kovalev Doesn't she look glowing?

After returning from her Spanish honeymoon with her new husband Pasha Kovalev, expectant mum Rachel Riley looked glowing as she made her way to the Countdown studios in Manchester on Tuesday. Braving the rain, the celebrity mathematician showed off her burgeoning baby bump in a chic white mini-dress. She happily flashed a smile to passing photographers whilst shielding herself from the weather with a large blue umbrella. The 33-year-old teamed her stylish look with beige sandals and a navy cardigan.

Rachel Riley was back at work on Tuesday

Rachel's appearance comes shortly after she and Pasha whisked themselves to Spain for a babymoon. The couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, surprised their fans at the end of June, when they announced that they had secretly tied the knot during a holiday in Las Vegas. They shared their happy news on Instagram, with Rachel writing: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev. We both said yes!"

During their romantic getaway, Rachel shared a series of snaps, including one of her bump. "The new joys of pregnant married life - Pasha digging me a belly hole on the beach for my bump each day," she said. "Thanks for the @dock_and_bay beach stuff Deborah Meaden, absolutely loving my poncho!"

Rachel revealed their pregnancy news in May, with a sweet Countdown-themed post on social media. Sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump as she posed in front of the famous letters board, which spelled out "R TINY MATE" - an anagram of the word 'maternity' - she wrote: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you. You have till December to work it out! We're over the moon excited."

