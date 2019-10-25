Kylie Jenner just shared the sweetest photo of her baby bump This picture was such a surprise!

Oh my goodness! We nearly fell off our chairs when we saw Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram post. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a super stylish pregnancy photo of herself on her social media and for a second we thought the star was expecting her second child. However, on reading the caption, it's actually a throwback snap of when Kylie was pregnant with her little girl Stormi. It's a rare photograph from the reality TV star, who kept her bump hidden away from the public during her pregnancy, and her fans were thrilled to see this private picture. One follower said: "You should share more pics from your pregnancy!!!" while another told her, "I screamed thinking this was another baby announcement."

In the photo we see Kylie sitting, wearing only white underwear and her blossoming bump is on show. It's the perfect neat baby tum and she looks absolutely radiant.

Kylie wrote: "I have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites. baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life.. i actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. women really are amazing.. tag a strong woman in your life @krisjenner."

Aw, it's such a sweet post and we love how pregnancy made Kylie feel even more independent. The new mum looks to have such a strong bond with her little girl, who she welcomed into the world back in February 2018. Kylie often shares snaps of herself and Stormi on her social media.

People magazine recently reported that Kylie and her partner Travis Scott are taking a break from their two-year relationship. Travis and Kylie dated since 2017 when they were spotted cosying up together at Coachella. Many fans believed the couple would soon marry, as Kylie has frequently referred to her partner as her "hubby", while Travis has called Kylie his "wifey" in the past.