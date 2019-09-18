Lauren Conrad shows off blossoming bump as her due date nears The actress looks incredible

The Hills star Lauren Conrad is ready to welcome her second child any day now. The America actress, author and fashion designer has shared a photo of her blossoming bump on Instagram, and by the looks of things, she's due very soon. Lauren posted the beautiful picture on Tuesday and it's got to be one of the most glamorous pregnant photos we've EVER seen. Lauren wrote: "Currently somewhere between “Get this baby out of me!” and “Stay in there kid! We still have so much prep to do!”. And thank you @hannahskvarla for taking this photo on our way back from the pool. This counts as a maternity shoot, right?"

Photo credit: Instagram / Lauren Conrad

The star, who is married to William Tell, has the perfect bump – all tum and no weight on anywhere else. Jealous, us? Lauren looks amazing, her skin all golden and hair in fabulous condition. We're pretty obsessed with her poolside look too – cute strapless white bikini and a glam, lacy beach-cardi.

MORE: Beyoncé's twins make first TV appearance with sister Blue Ivy

Lauren and husband William

Her followers were just as blown away as we are, with one saying: "Oooh my gosh so gorgeous!" Another wrote: "You look great!!! And yes, this absolutely counts as a maternity shoot! All you need is one great photo!" One fan told her: "I refuse to believe you just got out the pool looking this angelic! Lol stop it Lauren."

MORE: Robbie Williams and wife Ayda throw birthday girl Teddy an epic slumber party

Lauren first broke the news of her pregnancy back in April, posting a sweet photo of her bump with the caption: "It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year." Lauren and William welcomed their first child, Liam, to the world in July 2017.