Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas' baby gender revealed – and the video is just the cutest! We are so excited for the couple

Aw, we are so excited for Lucy Mecklenburgh and her fiancé Ryan Thomas! The pair surprised us on Sunday morning by revealing the gender of their first child on Instagram. Lucy posted a video of the pair sitting at the Coppa Club by London's picturesque Tower Bridge. In the clip we see a very excited Lucy open the gender reveal envelope and then give Ryan the happy news… and guess what… it's a boy! Yes, the couple are expecting a son and we couldn't be happier for them. Lucy wrote: "We are having a…..? His reaction! he couldn’t hold it in any longer!!"

Photo credit: Instagram / Ryan Thomas

We can't stop replaying the clip to see Ryan's reaction. He is so cute as he learns he's expecting a son, shouting happily 'It's a boy!' and punching the air then hugging Lucy. The TOWIE star then says, "I can't believe it! I knew it was. I knew, I knew, I knew." Ryan then sheds a tear and kisses Lucy's tummy. "I can't get my head around it," smiles Lucy.

MORE: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec delights fans with baby post

Lucy revealed in August that she was expecting her first child with Coronation Street star Ryan. On 5 September we reported how Lucy announced she had received the results of her baby's gender. The fitness guru teased her unborn baby's sex in a video she shared to her Instagram stories, placing a white envelope with the results in on her kitchen counter. The actress told followers she wasn't going to find out the baby's gender, but it looks like she was waiting to be reunited with Ryan.

MORE: You can buy little Archie Harrison's 'The Future' bodysuit – and it's only £12

Photo credit: Instagram / Lucy Mecklenburgh

The 28-year-old has been inspiring her followers with body-positive pregnancy posts since she revealed the exciting news. She previously shared a snap of her growing bump, telling her fans: "Although trying to keep this under wraps, especially whilst on holiday, really wasn’t easy, I’m now over 12 weeks and I’m starting to fall in love with and embrace my new, ever-changing, ever-expanding body. I’m in awe of what my body is doing, creating another human! I was worried with how big I got very quickly. For the first time, I feel content in myself and how I view my body. It feels like as soon as I became pregnant my priorities changed and I must admit this is definitely for the better."