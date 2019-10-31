7 cute celebrity kids Halloween costumes that will MELT your heart Toddler Halloween costume inspo right this way...

Although celebrities are known for producing some incredible Halloween costumes around October 31st it appears that their mini-mes are actually the underdogs of the Halloween best-dressed list! This year, we have seen some of the cutest celebrity kids costumes yet, with these little ones set to give their parents a run for their money. From Harper Beckham to Stormi Webster, and Vogue Williams' little boy Theodore, here are some of the most adorable costumes we've seen on an Instagram scroll. Prepare for cuteness overload in 5,4,3,2….

MORE: Celebrity Halloween makeup looks to inspire your 2019 look

True Thompson

We cannot cope with how cute Khloe Kardashian's little girl True looks in her Swan Lake costume, is it even possible for something to be this adorable? From her swan costume to the scenic setting and... just look at her face, True has won all our hearts this Halloween - or melted them, we're not entirely sure.

Harper Beckham

Equipped with round spectacles, her magic wand and the real Hogwarts backdrop there's no questioning who Harper has dressed up as this Halloween. Famously a Harry Potter fanatic, Harper and dad David celebrated Halloween with a trip to Ollivanders, where in typical wizarding fashion, she let the wand choose her. How about that for a costume?!

Sunday Skye McCann

If pumpkins were always as cute as this then we'd get them all year round. Fearn McCann's daughter looked picture perfect with her adorable pumpkin face paint, pumpkin tee and cute pumpkin hair bobble - how sweet!

Luna Legend

Wonder woman has arrived and she sure looks legendary! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's little girl Luna looks amazing in her Wonder Woman costume with matching crown and red glittery boots, and can we just take a moment to admire that pose?! So cute.

Stormi Webster

Is it weird to have costume envy of a one-year-old? Because there's no denying that we totally do. Kylie Jenner's little girl Stormi may have won Halloween with her fabulous replica of her mum's iconic purple feathered Versace gown with a purple wig and bag to match… Yep, we can all go home now it looks like Stormi has just won costume of the year 2019.

Theodore Matthews

Okay, we know that dinosaurs are meant to be scary but this little blue creature is possibly one of the cutest dinos we have ever seen and we are not complaining! Vogue Williams' little boy Theodore sported the sweetest dinosaur onesie for Halloween and we're predicting the little monster received a lot of love in this cuddly costume.

Valentina Humes

Rochelle Humes' little girl Valentina added the glitz and glam to Halloween this year with her cute purple glittery bat wings. The little fashionista paired her glittery wigs with a purple and black cob-webbed skirt and pumpkin bag to collect all her treats, what a cutie!

OTHER: 8 savoury Halloween party recipes that are devilishly delicious