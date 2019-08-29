David Beckham: "I want my kids to know they are fortunate" David shows off his new fashion accessory for a good cause...

David Beckham is the new ambassador for #TogetherBand to support UN's Global Goal. In a video to promote his new gig, David opened up about why he got involved, saying: "It’s a silly thing to say but our kids are the future. I’m very lucky to live in a city, in a country that the kids can have a great meal, they can drink fresh water, they can look after themselves and we’re very fortunate that we have that."

The father-of-four went on to say how he wants his children to be aware of the luxury they live in. “I want my kids to be able to understand that they are very fortunate that they have that, but other kids around the world don’t and I will continue to fight for that," he said.

The #TogetherBand campaign is an initiative launched by sustainable fashion brand Bottletop and has other celebrity ambassadors in Outlander's Caitriona Balfe, Alessandra Ambrosio and Doutzen Kroes.

MORE: Parenting tips for the summer holidays, according to the Beckhams

Each band is coloured to represent one of the 17 UN Global Goals, set in 2015 as a route map for a healthier more sustainable planet by 2030. David Beckham has chosen to support Goal 3: Health and Well-being. Available for purchase at www.togetherband.org, each pack contains two bands, one to wear and one to share to help spread the word and show support for this Goal. David has shared his #TOGETHERBANDs with Brooklyn Beckham and LeBron James.

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham's love story in photos

Through the sale of eponymous £20 and £35 Together Bands - bracelets which are made from recycled ocean plastic and repurposed illegal firearm metal - proceeds go towards funding "life-changing projects to build a better future for us all" as well as spreading awareness about the issues.