Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper helps mum prep for LFW - see the cute pic!

Victoria Beckham has revealed that her adorable little daughter Harper has visited her at work while she prepares for fashion week. The mum-of-four shared a snap of their reunion on Instagram, and in it the ever-stylish Victoria can be seen bending down to hug the eight-year-old, who is still wearing her plaid school dress. Victoria added the caption: "When someone comes to visit mummy during show prep!"

Earlier on Thursday the fashion designer shared a glimpse inside her beautiful London home with fans – and to say we’re jealous would be the understatement of the year. On Instagram Stories, the mother-of-four posted a photo of her very healthy looking breakfast which was laid out on her kitchen table. "Happy early breakfast. Starting my VBSS20 prep today," she wrote.

It's clear from the footage that the Beckhams have a very stylish home in the capital. Her black and white checked table matches the floor in the hallway and has even been decorated with a vase of roses. French doors are also visible, and don't even get us started on their huge garden! The Beckhams moved into their south west London home in 2016 after spending an estimated £8million on renovation work. No wonder it's so beautiful!

It's already been a manic September for Victoria. Not only is she prepping for her fashion week show, but she also recently announced the launch of her own beauty brand.

On Tuesday evening the former Spice Girl set up an Instagram account for her new beauty brand, and it has already amassed 37,000 followers. The collection will launch on 14 September and won't break the bank – the line is also going to be cruelty-free an inclusive of all skin tones. Victoria first announced her new venture back in February, telling her followers: "I am very excited to announce that I am about to launch Victoria Beckham Beauty! Cannot wait to be able to share it with you!! Subscribe at the link in bio for exclusive news and updates. #VBBeauty x Kisses".

