Cuteness overload! Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi just recreated mum's Met Gala outfit

Try beating this amazing outfit for Halloween. Ok, we can't. Kylie Jenner's little girl Stormi has totally blown us away in literally the cutest costume we have EVER seen. The star shared some photos and a video clip of her sweet one-year-old daughter on her Instagram page, revealing Stormi's ultra-cute look. Yes, Kylie actually dressed the tot up in a teeny version of her lilac mermaid Met Gala outfit, complete with feathers and wig. "My baby!!!!!!!! i cant handle this!!!!" wrote Kylie. I don't think we can handle it either. Just look at Stormi's adorable expression. Quite how the toddler would walk or do anything in that outfit we have no clue, but it's amazing anyway.

Photo credit: Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Understandably, there were tons of comments on Stormi's ensemble from Kylie's followers, with one posting: "Omggg she so cuteeeeeee lil mama," while another said, "So many hearts exploding!!" One fan simply wrote: "Adorably iconic."

Photo credit: Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie certainly turned heads in her fabulous ostrich-feathered Versace dress when she attended the stylish 2019 Met Gala in May. The theme of the evening was Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Kylie went full-on lilac in a mermaid-esque bodice, feathered sleeves and train and the most gorgeous long, lilac wig.

Mum and daughter are clearly getting into the Halloween spirit this year. Earlier in the month, the pair paid a visit to their local pumpkin patch and Kylie shared some adorable snaps of their fun day out picking a pumpkin to carve. The reality TV star posted: "Let the festivities begin."