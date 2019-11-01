Ola Jordan shows off her blossoming baby bump at charity event with husband James The former Strictly Come Dancing stars are enjoying their nights out while they can…

It was a very different Halloween for Ola Jordan and her husband James on Thursday. The couple – who are expecting their first child in March – shunned their usual elaborate fancy dress and instead opted for some glitz and glamour as they attended a charity event at London's Grosvenor House. Ola displayed her blossoming baby bump in a gorgeous pleated burgundy dress, while James opted for a classic suit and tie.

The couple were out supporting The LSC Rugby Legends Ball, which saw a plethora of sporting legends from the worlds of rugby, boxing, cricket, football and athletics in attendance. The evening's highlight was an intimate 20-minute question and answer session with world boxing legend, Anthony Joshua via live video link. Money raised from ticket and table sales, which started from £550 for an individual ticket up to £7,000 for a table of ten, will go to Best Beginnings who help provide vital funding to give every child in the UK the best start in life.

Ola's bump is growing rapidly

James, 41, and Ola, 37, are due to welcome their first child in March. The couple, who have been married since 2003, announced their pregnancy news exclusively in HELLO! in September. Ola fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt. "I still can't quite believe it," explained Ola. "I don't think it's properly sunk in. When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing."

Her doting husband also revealed how delighted he is at the prospect of becoming a dad, saying: "We've been with each other for 20 years, married for 16, travelled the world, achieved amazing things in our careers: trophies, accolades, Ola won Strictly Come Dancing, I won Dancing On Ice. But finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."

