Pregnant Ola Jordan shows off gorgeous baby bump in fitted black dress The former Strictly Come Dancing star is expecting her first child

Ola Jordan looked blooming lovely as she showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram. The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who is pregnant with her first child, proudly posed side-on and cradled her tummy. She looked fantastic in the fitted black dress, which accentuated her bump to perfection. The 36-year-old captioned the gorgeous shot: "Hey guys tune in to @loosewomen today. Myself and @jamesjordan1978 are on with our not so little bump."

Ola and her husband James, also a ballroom dancer, announced their wonderful pregnancy news exclusively in HELLO! in September. The couple, who have been married since 2003, fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt. "I still can't quite believe it," said Ola. "I don't think it's properly sunk in. When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing."

Video: James and Ola Jordan announce their baby news

James, 41, is delighted at the prospect of becoming a dad, saying, "We've been with each other for 20 years, married for 16, travelled the world, achieved amazing things in our careers: trophies, accolades, Ola won Strictly Come Dancing, I won Dancing On Ice. But finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."

MORE: When royals break down in tears in public from Kate Middleton to Princess Charlotte

The baby is due in March, with Ola revealing that she'll take some time off to care for her newborn. "I have a few jobs in the pipeline but I do want to take some time off to be with the baby when it arrives. I didn't wait all this time not to enjoy it!" James agreed: "We have some filming with Channel 5 coming up and then we have a panto in Redhill which we are both so excited about, then I will definitely take a bit of time off to be with Ola and the baby if I can."

Ola is due in March

MORE: Martine McCutcheon shares stunning throwback wedding photos

After nearly three years of failed attempts, doctors had told them a natural pregnancy might never happen; so it is thanks to IVF that their dream is coming true. "When the doctor explained the only route for us to get pregnant would be IVF, it was tough to process. It's not something any couple ever thinks will happen to them," said James. "I'm so glad I get to see her become a mum because it's all she's ever really wanted. To me, she was the best dancer in the world. Now she will be, without doubt, the best mum."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.