Ola Jordan jokes about her new double chin following pregnancy announcement

Ola Jordan is expecting her first child with husband James, and while she is thrilled at the prospect of becoming a mum, there are certain things about pregnancy she may not have expected. The former Strictly star is used to seeing her figure a certain way, so it appears to have come as quite a shock that she's now dealing with the arrival of a double chin!

The dancer shared a photo of herself on Tuesday sitting in the back of a car with one hand cradling her growing baby bump. Tilting her head slightly down and to the side, Ola wrote over the photo: "We are stuck in traffic! And I officially have a double chin," followed by an emoji of a pig. James also shared a short clip on his Instagram Stories, joking that Ola isn't used to seeing herself "look so big" as she looked slightly mortified to catch a glimpse of herself in his camera as they walked up a hill on their way to do some filming. We still think she looks gorgeous!

Ola is expecting her first child with husband James in March

James, 41, and Ola, 37, are due to welcome their first child in March. The couple, who have been married since 2003, announced their pregnancy news exclusively in HELLO! in September. Ola fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt. "I still can't quite believe it," said Ola. "I don't think it's properly sunk in. When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing."

Ola isn't "used to seeing herself look so big"

Her doting husband also revealed how delighted he is at the prospect of becoming a dad, saying: "We've been with each other for 20 years, married for 16, travelled the world, achieved amazing things in our careers: trophies, accolades, Ola won Strictly Come Dancing, I won Dancing On Ice. But finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."

