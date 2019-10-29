Ola Jordan displays her blossoming baby bump alongside husband James at Pride of Britain The former Strictly couple are expecting their first child

Ola Jordan looked every inch the glowing mother-to-be as she joined husband James Jordan at the Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday. Dressed in a peach sequinned gown, the former Strictly Come Dancing star - who is six months pregnant - happily displayed her blossoming baby bump whilst posing for pictures on the red carpet with her husband. During the ceremony, James took to his Instagram page to share a lovely selfie of the couple, and wrote: "At the @prideofbritain with @olajordan and our bump."

Ola Jordan was glowing at Pride of Britain on Monday

James, 41, and Ola, 37, are due to welcome their first child in March. The couple, who have been married since 2003, announced their pregnancy news exclusively in HELLO! in September. Ola fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt. "I still can't quite believe it," explained Ola. "I don't think it's properly sunk in. When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing."

Her doting husband also revealed how delighted he is at the prospect of becoming a dad, saying: "We've been with each other for 20 years, married for 16, travelled the world, achieved amazing things in our careers: trophies, accolades, Ola won Strictly Come Dancing, I won Dancing On Ice. But finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."

This will be the first child for the couple

Earlier this month, James and Ola celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary – and to mark the special occasion, the couple headed to the beautiful island of Crete. "Myself and @olajordan had such a lovely time @thesyntopia Hotel in Crete. A little bit of filming for @channel5_tv and then enjoying a relaxing holiday plus celebrating our 16th Wedding Anniversary," James later said on social media, while Ola gushed: "We had such a lovely time in Crete. Picture taken on our 16th wedding anniversary. Thank you @thesyntopia hotel for a wonderful stay. @jamesjordan1978."

