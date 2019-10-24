James Jordan jokes about how exhausting wife Ola's pregnancy is – for him! The former Strictly stars are expecting their first child in March

James Jordan has revealed that his wife Ola's pregnancy is really taking its toll… on him! The former Strictly star couldn't resist joking about how Ola is unable to maintain a tidy household now that she is carrying their first child, so he is left to do all the work. Sharing his musings on Twitter, James wrote: "I really didn’t realise how tough pregnancy really is! @The_OlaJordan has told me she’s not allowed to clean the bathrooms, no hoovering, no washing or ironing, she’s stopped cleaning the cars and doesn’t make the bed anymore. I’m absolutely knackered. #pregnancyistough."

Ola saw the funny side though and even shared a short clip of James busy at work hoovering their stairs on her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening. The doting dad-to-be can be seen on all fours as he uses a handheld vacuum to get into the tight corners and make sure their carpeted stairs are dirt free. Captioning the clip, Ola wrote: "Best husband", followed by a laughing face emoji.

James now knows how Ola feels doing all the housework

James, 41, and Ola, 37, are due to welcome their first child in March. The couple, who have been married since 2003, announced their pregnancy news exclusively in HELLO! in September. Ola fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt. "I still can't quite believe it," said Ola. "I don't think it's properly sunk in. When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing."

The couple announced Ola's pregnancy in HELLO! in September

Her doting husband also revealed how delighted he is at the prospect of becoming a dad, saying: "We've been with each other for 20 years, married for 16, travelled the world, achieved amazing things in our careers: trophies, accolades, Ola won Strictly Come Dancing, I won Dancing On Ice. But finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."

