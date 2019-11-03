Princess Charlotte is identical to cousin Lady Kitty Spencer in new unseen photo Princess Diana's niece looked just like Princess Charlotte as a little girl

Princess Charlotte is often compared to her dad Prince William – who looks a lot like his late mum, Princess Diana. And the family resemblance from Diana's side of the family has never been clearer after her niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, shared a childhood photo of herself on Instagram this week. The model posted a picture of herself riding a horse, and wrote in the caption: "Lexus Melbourne Cup here we come!! Channeling my inner jockey since 1992!" Fans were quick to comment on just how much she looked like her young relative, with one writing: "Like Charlotte Cambridge," while another wrote: "You look exactly like Charlotte." A third added: "Gosh you look like Princess Charlotte here."

This isn't the first time that Kitty and Charlotte's resemblances have been made apparent. In November 2018, the 28-year-old shared a black-and-white photo of herself on her first day at school, and fans soon pointed out their striking similarities, with some even having to do a double-take to check that it wasn't Charlotte herself. While the Spencer gene is incredibly strong, Charlotte's brothers Prince George, six, and Prince Louis, one, look more like their mum the Duchess of Cambridge's side of the family. George has been likened to his grandfather, Michael Middleton, while there is no mistaking just how much Louis looks like Kate.

The Cambridge family have been keeping a low profile over the past week as they have been enjoying some time at their country home, Anmer Hall, during the half-term holidays. Kate was spotted shopping in the local Sainsbury's in Norfolk with George and Charlotte just before Halloween, where she was picking up costumes for her children. It is thought that the family's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, accompanied them on the trip too. The Cambridges consider her as part of the family and she has previously been spotted taking the children around the area during previous stays.

Anmer Hall is the perfect place for the Cambridges to enjoy quality time together away from the spotlight. They adore being outdoors and the property boasts sprawling acres of land where the children can run around with maximum privacy, thanks to the no fly-over zone there. Kate has also revealed in the past that they keep chickens at their country house. The family also have a Cocker Spaniel named Lupo, while George and Charlotte share a hamster called Marvin.

