Strictly baby bump excitement as Ali Bastian reunites with pro dancers Ali posed for a photo with Janette Manrara, Nadiya Bychkova and Luba Mushtuk

It's been ten years since Ali Bastian took to the dance floor for the seventh series of Strictly Come Dancing – but the show still holds a very special place in her heart. The actress, who is pregnant with her first child, took to Instagram this week to share a sweet snapshot showing her enjoying a catch up with pro dancers Janette Manrara, Luba Mushtuk and mother-of-one Nadiya Bychkova at the London Lifestyle Awards. The image shows Ali posing for a photo with the ladies, who have all placed their hands on her blossoming baby bump. "So lovely to catch up with the beautiful and oh so talented Strictly gang last night," she captioned the snapshot. "@jmanrara (it’s been too bloody long!) @nadiyabychkova @lubamushtuk so lovely to meet you and thank you for the bump advice!"

The 37-year-old – who finished in third place with partner Brian Fortuna – continued: "Can't believe it's been 10 years since my #strictlycomedancing series! Loved every minute of it and my time with the incredible @burnthefloorofficial that followed. What I wouldn't give for a waltz around the ballroom again…"

Ali and her husband David O'Mahony announced their pregnancy news exclusively in HELLO! magazine in October. The couple revealed they are due to welcome their baby in March, days after their first wedding anniversary. "We feel incredibly lucky," said Ali, who is currently on TV in BBC1 drama Doctors. "The moment I found out, I was so excited I could hardly speak."

"It has been brilliant," said fellow actor David, who is appearing in Mamma Mia! in the West End. "We've always wanted children. It's amazing what Ali and Ali's body are doing. It's incredible."