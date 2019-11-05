Pregnant Ola Jordan admits husband James will be a 'terrible birthing partner' The former Strictly couple are expecting their first child in March

Ola Jordan is almost at the halfway point in her pregnancy so it’s no surprise that she is starting to consider her options for the birth. With her and husband James' first child due in March 2020, it won't be long before the little one is here – but there is one thing Ola is certain of… James will be a "terrible birthing partner!" The former Strictly Come Dancing star admitted that she is of course "scared" about going into labour, but confessed that James is actually panicking more than her.

"I don't know what to expect with the birth - I'm scared, but millions and millions of women do it, so it can't be that bad surely?" Ola told Closer magazine, adding: "But James is more scared than me, more afraid. He'll be a terrible birthing partner!" While his nerves may not be up for it, Ola did admit that her husband has been doting on her hand and foot so far throughout her pregnancy. She said: "He's very protective of me - even now, when I'm just walking around, he's making sure I don't fall. So if things don't go the way they should [at the birth], I think he will start panicking."

James, 41, and Ola, 37, are due to welcome their first child in March. The couple, who have been married since 2003, announced their pregnancy news exclusively in HELLO! in September. Ola fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt. "I still can't quite believe it," explained Ola. "I don't think it's properly sunk in. When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing."

Ola is almost halfway through her pregnancy

Her doting husband also revealed how delighted he is at the prospect of becoming a dad, saying: "We've been with each other for 20 years, married for 16, travelled the world, achieved amazing things in our careers: trophies, accolades, Ola won Strictly Come Dancing, I won Dancing On Ice. But finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."

