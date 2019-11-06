Helen George and daughter Wren twin in the cutest photo The Call the Midwife star shares her two-year-old with Jack Ashton

Helen George and her daughter Wren looked like two peas in a pod as they posed for the cutest Halloween photo. The mother-daughter pair dressed up as witches this year, twinning in pointy hats and glitzy dresses. While Helen opted for a slinky black dress, her two-year-old, who she shares with partner Jack Ashton, was a loveable mishmash of colours wearing a pink and black starry costume and green stripey leggings. She even had her face painted green for the occasion.

Call the Midwife actor Jack shared the snap on Instagram alongside two witch emojis. And unsurprisingly, the photo went down a treat with his followers. "Adorable lil witch!" one fan wrote, while another commented: "Gorgeous girls." Another posted, "She looks totally bewildered", to which Jack replied: "Bewitched." "What a little cutie, she looks just like her mum," one fan noted.

Helen and Wren twinned as witches for Halloween

Helen, 35, and Jack began dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa. Love blossomed and in September 2017, they welcomed their adorable little girl, Wren. Speaking to Stella magazine, Helen opened up about finding love again with Jack following her divorce from Oliver Boot in August 2015.

"It was a slow process," she said. "All of us on the show are mates. We all hang out together and Jack always really makes me laugh. He's so unbelievably kind and down to earth, and he's such a great dad." On juggling motherhood with work, the Birmingham-born star added: "I missed the first crawl, first word and that is so hard. But we are now a family. Our priority is our little girl. At the moment when I work, Jack is with her – but over Christmas I am taking a break and just allowing myself a few months to be a full-on mother."

The little girl was born in September 2017

Last month, Helen, who plays Trixie Franklin in the BBC medical drama, hung up her nurse's uniform as filming for series nine wrapped. She paid an emotional tribute to the show on Instagram, writing: "Hung up my nurses uniform tonight for the last time this year. What an amazing crew we have, they work so incredibly hard for our show and it's always sad to say goodbye each year. Series 9 almost delivered #callthemidwife." Helen is currently performing in My Cousin Rachel in the Theatre Royal Bath.

