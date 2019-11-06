Princess Eugenie teams up with best friend for special night out The Queen's granddaughter is the co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collective

Princess Eugenie enjoyed a special night out in London earlier this week as she hosted an event alongside her best friend, Julia de Boinville. The school friends are the proud co-founders of The Anti-Slavery Collective, an organisation that aims to put an end to modern-day slavery, and on Monday evening, Eugenie and Julia hosted a panel discussion in their Tech Tackles Trafficking speaker series.

The Queen's granddaughter shared some snaps from Wild by Tart, a restaurant and events space in Belgravia, as she wrote: "Last night I hosted the final panel discussion in our #techtacklestrafficking speaker series alongside my co-founder of @the_anti_slavery_collective Jules. This panel focused on specific use cases of technology being used to combat human trafficking."

Eugenie, 29, continued: "We learnt about @techfugees who are developing tech solutions to help refugees, Professor Doreen Boyd from @rightslab spoke about satellites in space providing data on brick kiln factories in India, and Sherrie Caltagirone discussed the first ever global data sharing platform." The royal concluded: "Thank you to this impressive (all female) panel, and to everyone who has supported this initiative. #endmoderndayslavery."

Prince Andrew's daughter looked incredibly smart at the event, wearing a tailored black coat that featured exaggerated shoulder pads, wide lapels and a series of gold, embossed buttons running down the front. She wore her dark brown hair in a lightly curled style and her makeup looked on point. Eugenie added a poppy brooch for Remembrance Day, which falls on 11 November.

Eugenie looked smart in a tailored black coat

The royal and her best friend from school Jules, as she is called, set up The Anti-Slavery Collective after a trip to India. The ladies are passionate about ending modern day slavery and their mission is to raise awareness for modern slavery as a global epidemic.

On their official website, Eugenie and Jules explained: "We met on the bus going on a school trip and we knew that this was just the beginning of a life-long adventure and friendship! After following each other around the world, then to Newcastle University, and into our careers; in 2012 we went on a trip to Kolkata, India." The best friends "were shocked to discover the extent to which slavery still exists," which has led them to campaign for the end of human trafficking.

