Call the Midwife star Helen George posts emotional tribute after filming ends for the year The actress plays Trixie Franklin in Call the Midwife

Helen George has revealed filming for series nine of Call the Midwife has officially come to an end for the year. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the actress - who is famed for playing Trixie Franklin in the BBC period drama - shared a snap of her nurse's uniform. "Hung up my nurses uniform tonight for the last time this year," she wrote in the caption. "What an amazing crew we have, they work so incredibly hard for our show and it’s always sad to say goodbye each year. Series 9 almost delivered #callthemidwife."

Fans of the star rushed to post comments underneath, with many saying they couldn't wait for the next series to return. "My favourite show. I cannot wait for the new season," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "Won't be long till its back on screen." A third post read: "Can't wait!!!! So excited! You are all amazing." Another said: "My most favourite show. I can't wait to see what Season 9 brings!!"

MORE: Call the Midwife star Helen George looks unrecognisable in new role

Call the Midwife will be back for Christmas

The drama will return to our television screens with a Christmas special in 2019, and eight episodes in early 2020. It has since been revealed that the BBC has re-commissioned Call the Midwife for both series 10 and 11, which means the show will continue to air until at least 2022. Creator and writer Heidi Thomas said: "Even after all these years, it still feels as though Call the Midwife has more truth to tell, more tears to cry, more life to celebrate, and more love to give. We are blessed with the best cast, crew, and audience a show could wish for, and I could not be more excited about our future."

MORE: Meghan Markle shares nostalgic childhood video to highlight special cause

Make sure you never miss a CELEB story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.