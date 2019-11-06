These are the top 10 intelligent sounding baby names for achieving academic success Is your baby's name in there?

Choosing your baby's name is a BIG thing. There are traditional names, pretty names, off-the-wall names, celebrity names. It's a minefield, and everyone wants to get their choice spot on – well, you've got to say it zillions of times before you die so you'd better love it. But did you know that certain names actually correspond with academic success?

New research by Tutor House has revealed the top ten boys and girls names for getting top grades, and the results are quite fascinating. The company analyses ten thousand names over the past five years, cross-referencing them with grades achieved by the children with those names. The top boys' name for nailing those school grades is George, so Prince George is set for life, while the top girls' name is Emma.

The top 10 intelligent-sounding baby names for boys are...

George, Thomas, Mohammed, Alfie, Marcus, Hugo, Krishna, Timothy, Rajesh and Daniel.

The top 10 intelligent-sounding baby names for girls are...

Emma, Fatima, Eve, Amelia, Felicity, Clare, Priya, Zhara, Joanna and Sarah.

Alex Dyer, founder of Tutor House, said: "Parents often spend a great deal of time deliberating on what name to give their child, and rightly so! It forms part of your child’s identity, with social science studies finding that a name can influence careers, personality traits and even physicality.

“With that in mind, and considering the wealth of data we have, we thought it would be interesting to see what names are most commonly associated with being academically gifted. While obviously your name has no reflection on your potential, the results are still interesting and might prove useful for parents who are struggling to settle on a name!"

Cue the trend for George and Emma names over the next year….