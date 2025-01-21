Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Most bizarre celebrity baby names ever: Apple, Techno Mechanicus and more
grimes, elon musk, apple martin, gwyneth paltrow on yellow lights backdrop© Getty

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Gwen Stefani have chosen unusual names for their tots

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
With fame and fortune comes the responsibility to choose a baby name that packs a punch. 

Countless celebrities have understood the assignment over the years, opting to call their bundles of joy names that have been difficult to pronounce and spell and are all the more rock n roll for it!

From fruits to nods to artificial intelligence and tributes to musical stars of days gone by, the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Gwen Stefani have torn up the rulebook when it comes to baby names and they are not alone.

Join HELLO! in exploring the whackiest celebrity baby names and their surprising meanings that explain the method behind the madness…

Apple Martin and her mom Gwyneth Paltrow take a cute selfie© Instagram

Apple Blythe Alison

Coldplay's Chris Martin welcomed his first child with his then-wife Gwyneth Paltrow in 2004 and took inspiration from the fruit bowl. Explaining the unusual choice, the actress told Oprah Winfrey: "Apples are so sweet, and they’re wholesome, and it’s biblical, and I just thought it sounded so lovely."

cameron diaz and benji madden selfie© Instagram

Raddix Chloe Wildflower

Back in Action star Cameron Diaz is a proud mother of two with husband Benji Madden. The stars took a 'go big or go home' approach to naming their daughter, now five, when she was brought into the world via surrogate – Raddix Chloe Wildflower was what they landed on.

Elon Musk and Grimes attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City© Getty

Tau Techno Mechanicus

Tech mogul Elon Musk and his now-ex Grimes take the biscuit when it comes to unconventional baby names (and win the prize for choosing the most difficult names to pronounce). They chose Tau Techno Mechanicus for the son they welcomed in 2022. His unique name is rivaled by that of his siblings, X Æ A-12 and Exa Dark Sideræl.

Kim and Psalm© @kimkardashian

Psalm Ye

The Kardashians are known for choosing unconventional names for their mini-mes. Kim and Kanye went biblical in 2019 when they welcomed baby Psalm. 

The reality TV star's mother Kris Jenner told ET Online at the time: "The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible. I think it's just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he's such a blessing, so it's perfect."

Levon Thurman-Hawke, Uma Thurman, Luna Thurman-Busson and Arpad Busson in front of metal fence© Getty

Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence

Pulp Fiction actress Uma Thurman and her former fiancé Arpad Busson couldn't settle on one name for their daughter so they gave her five. Rosalind was born in 2012 and goes by 'Luna'.

Cricket Pearl Silverstein, Busy Philipps, and Birdie Leigh Silverstein attend L.O.L. Surprise! NYE Party on December 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Cricket Pearl

Busy Philipps went for a sporty vibe with the name of her daughter though this isn't the hidden meaning behind her name which was chosen by her father Marc Silverstein. 

"A lot of times your name dictates the kind of personality you have and [Marc's] like, 'Everyone likes Cricket, Cricket is just the greatest, happiest kid on the block, the coolest camp counselor'," Busy said.

Rihanna, Rocky and RZA

RZA Athelston

The combined creativity of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky was never going to result in a conventional name. The 'Diamonds' singer and her rapper beau called their adorable son RZA (pronounced Rizza) in homage to Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, the leader of Hip-Hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

Gwen Stefani with son Zuma© Instagram/Gwen Stefani

Zuma Nesta Rock

Gwen Stefani surprised the world with 'Zuma Nesta Rock' when she announced the name of the son she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale in 2008. It is thought to be a multi-layered tribute to music with the reference to 'rock' and Bob Nesta Marley, while 'Zuma' is a nod to the Malibu beach.

