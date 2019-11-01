Harry and Meghan dress baby Archie in an England rugby babygrow! Archie's a budding rugby player

Aw, this is just the cutest! We know Prince Harry is a huge fan of the rugby and it seems Duchess Meghan has joined him in supporting his sporting passion – as has their adorable son Archie Harrison. In a new interview with The Daily Telegraph, Meghan revealed that their little boy is getting in the full English spirit ahead of the Rugby World Cup Final on Saturday morning, with Archie donning his very own supporter's outfit. Yes, that's right, Archie has his own England babygrow! We can only imagine how cute he looks in the white one-piece. We wonder if Meghan will also don an England shirt to watch the match?

The Telegraph's Bryony Gordon wrote: "Meghan tells me that while her husband has flown to Japan in his role as a patron for the RFU, she and Archie will be watching the Rugby World Cup final tomorrow morning, Archie in an England babygro "Go England! she beams."

MORE: Who Wore It Best? The Celebrities Vs Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton

Prince Harry has jetted out to watch the rugby final in person in Japan and also sent a message of support to the England rugby team ahead of their World Cup final match against South Africa, including a photo of baby Archie in a red rose jersey. Flanker Sam Underhill said: "He sent us a nice message of support, which was nice to receive. He showed his little lad in an England shirt, so that was a nice touch. I'm still waiting on my personal message!"

The good news is you can dress your tot just like Archie to support England on Saturday. The England rugby store has a super cute three-piece set, featuring a babygrow, bodysuit and bib, all emblazoned with rugby images.

SHOP! England 3 piece gift set, £25, England Rugby Store

Then there's this adorable sleepsuit from Tu at Sainsbury's complete with England rose and sponsor images, which comes in sizes three to 18 months.

MORE: EastEnders stars' real-life children: from Natalie Cassidy to Tamzin Outhwaite & Patsy Palmer

SHOP! England rugby sleepsuit, £10, Tu at Sainsburys

Bryony met with Meghan at the Luminary Bakery, which she visited this past week to help the female workers there celebrate the opening of their new premises. On the Sussex Royal Instagram, it says of the occasion: "It was a special moment to acknowledge the spirit of Luminary and their remarkable business model that opens its arms to women from vulnerable circumstances (be it abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalisation) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.