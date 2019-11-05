Celebrity birth stories: Holly Willoughby on the arrival of her three children The presenter shares three children with Dan Baldwin

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has three children with her husband Dan Baldwin: Harry, 10, Belle, eight and Chester, five. The star loves being a mum and often shares family photos of her children on her social media pages – keeping their identities private. Holly has also been very open about her pregnancies and births in the past, having experienced different labours with all three of her babies. She previously told The Times Weekend Magazine: "‘I actually really like giving birth. I know, I’m a weirdo but I really like it. Knowing you’re about to meet your baby, it’s just a really lovely time. It’s the best day ever."

It's great to hear Holly's positive experiences with birth. The star has also said of labour: "Don’t get me wrong, there is pain, but it is pain in a different way," she told The Sun. "I have never felt more alive than after I had given birth, and I don’t know what else compares to that.”

Here we look back at Holly's three births…

Holly Willoughby's son... Harry James Baldwin

Holly and Dan welcomed their first child, Harry, into the world on 11 May 2009. Their son was born at 1.18pm weighing 7lb 4oz, with a statement announcing: "Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin are delighted to announce the birth of their son, Harry James Baldwin. Mother and baby are doing well." It appeared that Holly brought on the labour from eating spicy food – a well-known trick to get baby moving. The star's This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield Tweeted after the birth: "That curry obviously worked!! I'm really thrilled for them both, they're going to be brilliant parents." Holly had posted earlier saying she was 'gearing up for a very hot and spicy curry night... yikes!'

Holly Willoughby's daughter... Belle Baldwin

It was a long labour for Holly during her second birth. Fifty hours after she was admitted to hospital in early labour, the presenter welcomed her daughter Belle into the world on 14th April 2011, four weeks early. “Thank you for all your support these last few days," wrote Holly after the birth. "Belle Baldwin finally arrived at 5:10pm today weighing 5lbs 2oz. She’s amazing. X." Holly's fans were updated via Twitter on Holly's labour by Phillip Schofield and Fearne Cotton. The star had been working on This Morning right up until the birth.

Holly Willoughby's son... Chester William Baldwin

It was different birth altogether for Holly with baby number three. The couple welcomed their second son, Chester on 29 September 2014. Just days after the birth, Holly called into This Morning, revealing: "It was a very exciting evening; I started having contractions at around 9 in the morning. Then he arrived at 7.20pm. It was very different to my other two, I had a water birth and that was amazing and he was a really big boy.” The star also said: "Everything is just lovely. We’re just in that lovely baby bubble. He’s so delicious, I can’t stop looking at him, he’s perfect."

Since having her three children, Holly has spoken about some of those taboo topics that mums really want to know about concerning childbirth. Appearing on Lorraine in 2016 for the launch of her parenting book Truly Happy Baby, she said: "I talk very openly about giving birth – even when it comes to the embarrassing stuff. For example, when you go to the loo for the first time afterwards. It’s one of those things where nobody speaks about it. But after you give birth, a nurse will normally come around afterwards and offer you orange juice. Well, I would like to say, when somebody hands you that orange juice, do NOT take it. Do not drink anything acidic!"