BBC Breakfast presenter Steph McGovern hints at due date

Steph McGovern has revealed she is in her third trimester, hinting that baby is due to arrive before Brexit - which has now been delayed till 31 January. Taking to her Twitter page last week, the 37-year-old journalist - who announced her pregnancy joy in July - joked: "So it's going to be baby before Brexit for me! I have been wondering which would come first. Am hoping I don't need a #flextension."

So it’s going to be baby before Brexit for me! I have been wondering which would come first. Am hoping I don’t need a #flextension 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hvXwPXy4GP — Steph McGovern (@stephbreakfast) October 28, 2019

The tweet comes shortly after Steph confirmed she will be leaving BBC Breakfast to front a new daily current affairs show for Channel 4. She will host The Steph Show from spring 2020, with the new programme containing a mix of entertainment, lifestyle and light current affairs. "I'm really chuffed to be creating my own live show with Channel 4 in Leeds," she said last month. "It's going to be nerve-wracking, but there's nothing I love more than finding out what makes people tick, whether it's a famous face or someone we haven't met yet who has a cracking story to tell.

"This is a dream come true for me and I can't wait to get started next year. Just a small matter of having a baby first!" On the show, Steph will be joined by a different, well-known co-host each week for a lively look at the topics of the day, as well as consumer affairs, fun features and lots of interaction with the viewers - all filmed in front of a live audience.

Meanwhile, Steph tends to keep her private life out of the public eye. Her girlfriend's name has not been revealed but it's known that she works as a TV executive. According to The Sun on Sunday, the mum-to-be suffered badly with morning sickness in the early stages of her pregnancy.

