Brooke Vincent shares new photo of baby Mexx relaxing at home The Coronation Street actress gave birth to her first child in October

Brooke Vincent has been living on cloud nine since welcoming her baby son Mexx in October, and on Wednesday the Coronation Street actress delighted fans after sharing a sweet photo of him relaxing at home. In the photo, which was shared on Instagram Stories, the newborn can be seen lying underneath a colourful tepee. Brooke wrote alongside the picture: "Mexx absolutely loves his colourful tepee! I even squeezed in to see what all the fuss was about. Thank you @bumppr and @infantino.uk for your lovely gifts." The Sophie Webster actress announced the safe arrival of her son at the end of last month, revealing that he had been born on 23 October. Mexx is Brooke and her boyfriend Kean Bryan's first child.

Brooke Vincent shared a new photo of baby son Mexx

When announcing Mexx's arrival, Brooke revealed that they had named him Mexx S J Bryan. The actress has been inundated with messages from her fans, famous friends and co-stars at Coronation Street, who are all delighted for her. Catherine Tyldesley – who played Eva Price in the soap – wrote: "Love you so much. Well done beautiful," while Emmerdale actress Charley Webb – who gave birth to her third son in July – added: "He's one of the cutest bambino's I've ever seen." Mum-to-be Lucy Mecklenburgh also commented, writing: "Congratulations angel."

The Coronation Street actress welcomed baby Mexx in October

In August, Brooke headed off on maternity leave, with her character Sophie being written out temporarily to go travelling. The star spoke about her emotional departure from the soap on Instagram and opened up about her excitement at becoming a first-time mum. She wrote: "I can’t believe 15 years ago I came onto the street to play 'Sophie Webster' and today I left to play my biggest role yet, 'Mummy'. My amazing family at Coronation Street I am going to miss you all so much. Thank you for always looking after me, for keeping me on the straight and narrow and for letting me get away with murder over the years."

The actress and her footballer beau have been together since summer 2016 after being introduced by mutual friends. They announced Brooke's pregnancy in April and have been keeping fans updated on her progress ever since. In June to mark Father's Day, the mum-to-be even shared a sweet image of Kean's socks emblazoned with a cute message on them. The socks read: "Happy Father's Day Daddy. Love Baby B. Last chance to put your feet up." Next to the snap, Brooke wrote: "There is no doubt in my mind what an amazing Daddy you will be to our baby. Today has a whole new meaning for us both. A day we will now forever celebrate."

