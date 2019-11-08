BBC Breakfast presenter Steph McGovern welcomes first child with girlfriend Congratulations are in order for the BBC Breakfast reporter!

Steph McGovern has welcomed her first baby into the world. The BBC Breakfast presenter announced the happy news on her Twitter page on Friday, revealing that the baby girl arrived on Monday morning. Sharing the announcement, she wrote: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We’re all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the Eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife ." The little girl is the first child for Steph and her girlfriend, however they have yet to release her name or a photo.

The 37-year-old was quickly inundated with messages of congratulations, with her BBC colleague and Strictly star Mike Bushell writing: "Wow wow. This is the most amazing news. Huge love and congratulations and bet she’s just gorgeous. Hope all going well and you’re getting the odd bit of sleep. Baby joy."

Congratulations to new mum Steph!

The journalist revealed her pregnancy in a light-hearted Twitter post shared back in July. "I see my news is out! Yep, I am no longer with pot belly...... I am now with child. #babyonboard," she tweeted at the time. In January 2018, Steph was forced to refute pregnancy claims after viewers started congratulating her. With her typical good humour, she told her Twitter followers: "For those who are congratulating me on my 'pregnancy'. I am not 'with child', I am 'with pot belly'."

Shortly after Steph's tongue-in-cheek shutdown, the reporter told MailOnline that she didn't take "too much offence" with the remarks. She explained: "I'd definitely be in the wrong job if I got offended by comments like that. Even my own auntie asked me once if I was pregnant after seeing me on the telly - that's just life on camera." She added: "What's been interesting though is all the messages I've had, showing you how many women it happens to on a daily basis."

Meanwhile, Steph will soon be leaving BBC Breakfast to front a new daily current affairs show for Channel 4. She will host The Steph Show from spring 2020, with the new programme containing a mix of entertainment, lifestyle and light current affairs. "I'm really chuffed to be creating my own live show with Channel 4 in Leeds," she said last month. "It's going to be nerve-wracking, but there's nothing I love more than finding out what makes people tick, whether it's a famous face or someone we haven't met yet who has a cracking story to tell. This is a dream come true for me and I can't wait to get started next year. Just a small matter of having a baby first!"