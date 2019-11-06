Hayley Tamaddon shares sweet snapshots of Strictly's Cath Tyldesley meeting her newborn Former Emmerdale star Hayley welcomed her son Jasper just last month

Hayley Tamaddon and her baby son Jasper received a very special visitor this week – Strictly Come Dancing star Catherine Tyldesley! Hayley, who welcomed her firstborn in October, shared two snapshots showing Cath enjoying cuddles with little Jasper, and in her caption thanked the former Corrie actress for her "kindness and friendship". Hayley's Twitter fans were delighted by the photos. "Oh look at her face, what a beautiful friend you have and a gorgeous baby boy of course," one wrote. Another added: "Ahhhh, who needs a glitterball?!" Cath later retweeted the two images, telling Hayley: "Oh babe, he's just beautiful and so are you, clever mummy."

We had another visitor today! Auntie Cath came round! @Cath_Tyldesley Thankyou my love, for your kindness and friendship 💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/ZRDZZ0joyy — hayley tamaddon (@hayleysoraya) November 5, 2019

Hayley announced the arrival of her son with her fiancé Adrian on 14 October, sharing a black and white photograph showing her holding his tiny hand. "He's here. He's incredible. And we are besotted," she wrote. Then, 12 days later, she revealed her little boy's name. "Two weeks ago… and a little earlier than expected... I gave birth to our beautiful baby boy… We have called him ...JASPER," the new mum wrote alongside an adorable photo that revealed the newborn's face for the first time. The 42-year-old star continued: "It’s been a whirlwind!! The most incredible life-changing experience... it's beyond anything I've ever felt… it's a love so strong and overwhelming.. I just cry when I look at him! I feel truly blessed that he's mine."

Cath – who is a mum to four-year-old son Alfie with husband Tom Pitfield – became the fifth celebrity to leave Strictly when she lost out in the dance-off to Mike Bushell in Halloween week. The 36-year-old later took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking photo of herself with partner Johannes Radebe following their elimination. "My husband took this picture when we had a good cry afterwards," she wrote. "Tears of joy and appreciation for each other. I love this man so much. WHAT a journey!! Thank you all for your messages, your love and support. Thank you BBC for this opportunity."