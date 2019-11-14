Charley Webb has revealed that her three-year-old son Bowie is a talented little artist. On Thursday, the Emmerdale actress shared a series of snaps of Bowie painting old bits of packaging to her Instagram and the little'un seems to be having a whale of a time. In the first snap, Bowie can be seen playing next to an old white box that he'd painted yellow and pink. On the side of the packaging, a big rabbit sticker had been added and a handful of toys lay around the impressive piece of work. Across the picture, Charley wrote: "Never thrown packaging away. Kids get so much out of painting and decorating them. We make them into magic worlds. Bowie's an old pro. He had this made by 7.35am."

The doting mum-of-three then shared another snap of Bowie painting a different piece of old packaging, writing: "We're onto another world. The magic continues…" Four-month-old Ace can be seen laying in a floor level cot in the background, so it seems as though Charley was enjoying some quality time with her sons.

When it comes to parenthood, it hasn't all been easy sailing for Charley this week. The star revealed she had suffered a difficult night with baby Ace on Tuesday, telling her Instagram followers that: "Ace has been up all night! Every 20 minutes crying. From the moment I put him down last night. Emma slept in my bed and had to be up for work. Woke up this morning thrilled with himself. I. AM. DEAD. Today will be spent drinking coffee."

Charley shares Bowie, Ace and Buster, nine, with husband Matthew Wolfenden, who starred in Emmerdale alongside Charley. The two welcomed baby Ace into the world in July, and the actress keeps her fans up to date with her parenting journey on social media.

