Charley Webb has sent her fans into meltdown after revealing her son Buster's dramatic hair transformation. The Emmerdale actress has been the subject of much debate thanks to her children's long hair – but now she's shocked all her followers after unveiling her eldest boy's new short locks! The actress shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram of the nine-year-old on Wednesday, showing off his short back and sides with a sweeping fringe – and he looks so cute! Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Coolest 9 year old I know. Laters hair."

Charley's fans couldn't believe Buster's new look, with one commenting: "Aww I loved his long hair but looks fab with this cut too and those eyes." Another said: "Loved it long, love it short. He’s going to break some hearts in a few years' time." And a third added: "Wow! He looks so grown up now with shorter hair... Handsome chap."

Buster's hair looks gorgeous

In September, Charley was forced to defend Buster and her other son Bowie, three, after many of her followers told her she should get their hair cut. While Bowie has since also undergone a chop – which Charley admits had nothing to do with negative comments – she did explain why she let her children's hair grow so long in the first place. "I get asked so many times on here why my kids have got long hair. ‘Why don’t you cut it?’ Or, ‘they look like girls’. The answer is really simple, because we like it and more importantly they like it," she posted on Instagram at the time, alongside a snap of Buster wearing a T-shirt reading: "Long hair. Don't care, boy."

Buster had been growing his hair for years

Following Bowie's haircut last month, Charley took to her Instagram Stories to clear up any suggestion that her parenting decisions are impacted by strangers on social media. "I can't believe how many messages I've had asking if I've cut Bowie's hair because of negative comments on Instagram or online," the 31-year-old said. "No! The answer to that is no. If I was cutting my child's hair because people were being negative that would be very worrying."

