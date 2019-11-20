Aw, is this the cutest photo ever? Businesswoman Ivanka Trump shared the picture on her Instagram page and her followers were just as taken with the sweet scene as we are. The photograph shows Ivanka's eight-year-old daughter Arabella Kushner snuggling up to her fluffy white puppy as she sleeps in her bed. That's got to be every little girl's dream, right? Ivanka, who is the daughter of US President Donald Trump and is married to Jared Kushner, captioned the snap: "Puppy Love." The little girl and her beautiful white dog certainly look all cosy cuddled up in bed together and Ivanka clearly finds the pair super sweet too.

Photo credit: Instagram / Ivanka Trump

Arabella's gorgeous pup is called Winter, and she received him for her birthday back in July. At the time, Ivanka posted a photo of the pooch, writing: "Meet Winter, Arabella’s birthday dream come true and the newest member of the Kushner family!"

We don't often see photos of Ivanka and Jared's children – they are also parents to sons Theodore and Joseph – so this new snap was a real treat. Of course, Ivanka's Instagram fans loved her latest photo of Arabella and posted their own thoughts on the picture. One said: "Kids and their dogs... the best!" while another wrote, "Pups bring so much love to the family."

Photo credit: Instagram / Ivanka Trump

Back in 2017, the mum-of-three revealed that Arabella was learning Mandarin at just five years old and she shared a video of her bilingual daughter impressively singing a song in Mandarin to commemorate the Chinese New Year. Arabella sweetly sang the tune as she swayed, playing with a red Chinese lion dragon marionette puppet on a coffee table.

Ivanka previously spoke to the South China Morning Post magazine about her daughter learning Mandarin, revealing: “My daughter is studying Mandarin,” she said at the time. “I have an incredible Chinese nanny who's teaching her.” She added, “I don't know much, but I can pretty much name every animal in the zoo, so if I go on a safari, I'll be able to use my Mandarin.”