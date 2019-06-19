Alesha Dixon reveals parenting struggles in her brand new podcast Our new must-listen for summer

Ooh, we love a new podcast and this week's exciting launch is brought to us by the lovely Alesha Dixon, so it's bound to be a goodie. The Britain's Got Talent judge – who is pregnant with her second child – has joined forces with online styling service, Stitch Fix, for her debut podcast called Wear It's At. The six-part series will be released fortnightly and cover a range of lifestyle topics from parenting to fashion, friendships, love and all the midlife milestones you can think of. Sounds right up our street. Alesha is joined by a fab line-up of celebrity guests for her podcasts, including Rachel Stevens, Katie Piper, Jodie Kidd, Faye Tozer and Ashley James.

The first podcast was released on 19 June, so you can already have a listen. Titled We Should Do Drinks Soon, Alesha chats to former S Club 7 singer Rachel and Britain's top parenting influencer, Louise Pentland about their social circles, toxic friendships and when it's ok to use your children to dodge a social commitment (anyone done this?!). In the podcast, Alesha and Louise admit: "Kids are great for getting out of things, aren’t they?!"

The ladies also discuss children, with Alesha saying: "I was the last of my friends to have a baby. I sort of felt alone doing it when I did have mine, as all of my friends’ kids were then grown up." And Louise shares her own post-birth struggles, revealing: "After I had Darcy, I suffered from PTSD. Social media helped me through."

Alesha and her duaghter Azura Photo credit: Instagram / Alesha Dixon

Alesha is super excited to have her own podcast and says: "I’ve always loved fashion and, if you know me, you’ll know I love talking, so when Stitch Fix approached me to host ‘Wear It’s At’, it felt like the perfect fit! I also really enjoy podcasts and, maybe I’m biased, but I promise this one is laugh out loud funny, real, emotional and inspiring all rolled into one!

"I massively enjoyed the fantastic and thought-provoking conversations I had with an amazing group of ladies. There’s something everyone can relate to. So, happy listening! Download, subscribe and don’t miss out!"

The next episode is called The Greatest Love of All with Alesha, Jodie Kidd and style blogger Natalie Lee and airs on 3 July. The final podcast will be available to download from 28 August. Can't wait!

Wear It’s At is available to download via iTunes, Spotify and podcast provider, Acast.

