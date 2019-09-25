The Mummy Diaries: Inside the envy-inducing life of Billie Faier's sweet daughter Nelly Holidays, designer clothes and flash parties

She's only five but is already a TV star, models her famous mum's clothing line and wears Dolce & Gabbana on the beach. Yes, cute little Nelly Shepherd has quite the cool lifestyle already. Her mum is Billie Faiers, of TOWIE and The Mummy Diaries fame, in which she stars with her equally glamorous sister Samantha Faiers. On the show, which is currently in its sixth series on ITVBe, we see the adorable Nelly enjoy an action-packed and luxurious lifestyle with her mum Billie. We're always fascinated by the home lives of the nation's famous kids, so here's a little glimpse into the world of little Nelly…

The beautiful house

Nelly lives in a plush Essex home with her brother Arthur, two, and mum Billie and dad Greg Shepherd. Billie often shares snaps of her house on her Instagram page, revealing decadent interior design, velvet sofas and beanbags and a home full of flowers. It looks like a fabulous place to grow up.

Photo credit: Instagram / Billie Faiers

The designer wardrobe

Billie is known for her love of fashion, and it looks like Nelly is taking after her star mum. We often see the mum and daughter twinning outfits on Instagram, which we're all here for. We loved that sweet snap of Nelly and Billie in matching HA Mini satin pyjamas as they snuggled on the bed with little Arthur, also in coordinating PJs.

MORE: Jenna Dewan shares first photo of baby bump

Photo credit: Instagram / Billie Faiers

Nelly has also worn coordinating swimming costumes with her mum, as well as a D&G bikini no less! And Nelly is starting early with her own fashion line, with her 'My Nelly' section on Billie's clothes label Minnie's Boutique.

The idyllic holidays

Most children are used to their annual summer holiday, but Nelly is one lucky bunny and travels abroad with her family several times a year, according to Billie's Instagram. We're always seeing happy snaps of the family of four on stunning beaches, from Spain to Dubai and the Maldives, where her parents married in March. Nelly is one well-travelled young lady.

MORE: Strictly's Gorka Marquez shares beautiful close-up photos of baby Mia

Photo credit: Instagram / Billie Faiers

The 5* parties

Children's parties have gone up a notch since our childhoods when it was all pass-the-parcel and cheesy pineapple sticks – so prepare to be wowed by Nelly's recent fifth birthday bash. Billie threw her special little girl a Greatest Showman themed party, complete with 'Nelly's Circus' tent, balloon display, huge model animals and candyfloss galore.

Photo credit: Instagram / Billie Faiers

She also had a five-tiered cake and the mums had a Prosecco van (genius).

And there's more. Aunty Sam Faiers hosted a Greatest Showman themed sleepover for Nelly at her Hertfordshire home, where she transformed her living room with circus-style teepee tents for the birthday girl, Arthur and cousins Paul and Rosie to sleep in.

Photo credit: Instagram / Billie Faiers

The famous friends

Being five, Nelly hasn't properly worked the celebrity social circuit as yet, however she is super close friends with her cousins, Paul and Rosie, children of her famous aunt Sam Faiers. The family live nearby in a £2.9million mansion so we're sure the four kids have loads of fun together. Billie is also good friends with Ferne McCann, who has a daughter, Sunday Sky, and the ladies are known to hang out together with their children.