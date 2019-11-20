Victoria Beckham's parenting hack for coping with a house full of teenagers The star says her home is always full of kids

We've long admired Victoria Beckham for the way she balances being a mum-of-four with her hectic work schedule, and now the fashion designer has given us an insight into life in the Beckham household with all those teenagers! Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday looking glamorous in a white signature-print blouse and skirt set by her own label, the former Spice Girl spoke about her home life. She said: "Brooklyn is 20, Romeo is 17, Cruz is 14 and Harper is eight. I've got so many kids! So many kids!" On her huge brood, Victoria added: "It's a lot of kids. I always say it's less about parenting and more about crown control when it gets to that many, right?"

The TV host asked Victoria is her children often have their friends over to the house, to which she replied: "We do, we have all the children. All four kids bring all their friends over to the house, so when we come home at the end of the day there's always lots and lots of children." How does she control them all? "I think the main focus is making sure that they all leave empty-handed and that the art is still on the wall!"

We love it… protect the paintings at all costs! We have to admit, we'd be the same if we had a gorgeous home like Victoria and David's with all those pricey possessions and teenagers dropping by. Jimmy joked: "Young hooligans coming into your home!" and Victoria chuckled, "Exactly right!"

The star also spoke of the family's annual trip to Los Angeles, where they lived for several years when David played for the football team LA Galaxy. She reminisced: "Every time we come back to LA the kids always say they feel like they're coming home."

Victoria also complimented David's parenting skills, telling Jimmy: "He's a very good dad." When asked if her husband was at home with the children, she said: "David is watching the kids and we swap. When I'm at home, he's away, so one of us is always there looking after the kids." Sounds like the perfect family set up.

