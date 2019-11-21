Kate Garraway's husband is struggling in the kitchen without her - see his hilarious post We love this photo

Oh dear, we feel for Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper, who is clearly missing his famous wife who's currently taking part in this season's I'm A celebrity in the Australian jungle. Turns out, mum-of-two Kate is quite the chef at home and Psychologist Derek is now fending for himself in the kitchen cooking meals for himself and their children Darcey and William. Derek took to his Instagram page to share his problem with his followers, posting a photo of their supper ingredients: Waitrose pre-mashed potato and pre-roasted chicken, a packet of Bisto gravy and what looks like a tray of stuffing.

Derek wrote: "Mum @kategarraway is in the jungle. Dad has never cooked a proper meal in his life. Daughter demands her usual Sunday Roast "Mum would do it if she were here". So Dad's doing his best, though you might spot a few cheats. Any suggestions for shortcuts for stuffing or does it have to go on the oven? #ImACeleb #Dadscooking #stillbetterthanjunglefood."

We wonder what Kate would make of Derek's Sunday roast – although he does have a point, even his shop-bought cheat meal would probably taste amazing to her right now.

The doting dad received some funny comments from friends about his post, with one suggesting: "Chicken McNuggets and coke, Derek," to which he responded, "Darcey wouldn't make it that easy for me alas." Another follower gave Kate's husband a good tip, saying: "Whisk your gravy to prevent lumps #goodluck."

Kate recently spoke to HELLO! before entering the jungle and revealed the reason behind her decision to sign up for I'm a Celeb was her children. "It's all their fault," she said of her daughter Darcey, 13, and ten-year-old son Bill. "Darcey really got into the last couple of series and kept saying: ‘You should so do this Mum,’ and things like: ‘You should eat that slug from the garden, or jump off of that wall, to practise.’ It’s been a war of attrition."

Darcey told us: "Mum was very nervous and quite reluctant, but Bill and I really wanted her to do it. I think she will be okay sleeping outside with the animals, but she’s more nervous about eating and skydiving." Bill added: "We’ve been helping Mum get prepared and giving her tips on things like how to build fires. We’re really proud of her."