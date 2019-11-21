Holly Willoughby shared a sweet photo of her children enjoying Winter Wonderland on Thursday, and fans were shocked to see the normally heaving spot in Hyde Park empty. Holly, who shares Harry, ten, Belle, eight and Chester, five, with husband Daniel Baldwin, was lucky enough to be one of the first to visit this year's Winter Wonderland, and the This Morning host brought her children along to enjoy the festivities. In the photo, Holly's kids can be seen wrapped up in warm winter clothes as they explore the park, surrounded by neon lights and cute stalls selling food and gifts. Holly, 38, added the caption: "Thank you for a dreamy night @hydeparkwinterwonderland."

The presenter's followers were quick to spot the lack of crowds. Beneath the photo, one wrote: "Wow! Did they close the place down for you?" Another simply added: "Where is everyone?" while a third exclaimed: "I've never seen it so empty!"

Later on Thursday, Holly revealed that she was left traumatised by her stint hosting I'm a Celeb in 2018. Holly took over hosting duties from Ant McPartlin in Australia after he announced that he would be taking a year out, but it sounds like Holly is much happier in the This Morning studio.

Holly shared the snap on Instagram

Chatting during the I'm a Celebrity segment of the breakfast show, Holly was discussing the Bushtucker trial from Wednesday night, where Adele Roberts and Roman Kemp were tasked with eating all sorts of gruesome things to earn meals for their camp. Chatting about the challenge, Holly said: "I didn't even look at them!" She then jokily added: "I'm still traumatised from last year."

The mum-of-three then reminisced about her time on the jungle, in particular, the colosseum set that welcomed Noel Edmunds as the emperor of the jungle. She said: "It was like a movie set when you walked in."

