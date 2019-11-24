Stacey Solomon regularly updates her followers on her family life, particularly any news regarding her newest son Rex whom she shares with partner Joe Swash. On Saturday, she once again took to social media to post a series of sweet pictures of Rex to celebrate him turning six months old.

"Happy 6 months pickle [heart emoji] I honestly couldn’t believe it, when I saw the date today and realised Rex is 6 months old today. It’s flown by," she captioned an emotional post which showed herself and Joe holding their little boy in front of the Christmas tree. The Loose Women star continued: "It’s been an emotional, exhausting, incredible, 6months. Rex we love you to the moon and stars and back again...I’m off to scroll through more old pictures from when Rex was born and cry myself through the night."

More photos documenting Rex's last six months were also on her Instagram Stories, including ones that her father took. They show him having cuddles with his brother and sucking his thumb. In one snap, Stacey can be seen sitting on the floor wearing a swimming costume with Rex in her arms alongside the caption: "Tired emotional wreck…(nothing's changed). He was soooo tiny."

RELATED: Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch team up for exciting project

With December just around the corner, the 30-year-old revealed that she's looking forward to the youngest member of the family enjoying his first Christmas. To ensure it is one to remember, Stacey ordered bespoke black and white Christmas decorations to hang on her white and pink tree, one of which was dedicated to Rex.

"Thought I'd share these because I love them and in case anyone was thinking of buying personalised baubles they have a long lead time and I had to order in advance to make sure they came on time," Stacey wrote, sharing a look at the three baubles she had ordered from online retailer All Things Home. The first one reads: "Rex's 1st Christmas", while another says "Ho, Ho, Ho" and the third quotes Home Alone: "Merry Christmas you filthy animals."

SEE: Take a peek inside the houses of Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha and more