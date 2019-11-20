Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch team up for exciting project The collection is available to shop now

Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch have teamed up in the name of Action for Children to create a gorgeous range of T-shirts to help raise funds for vulnerable children. The stars – who are close friends – recently revealed their exclusively designed t-shirts and jumpers, and we'll certainly be stocking up ahead of the big day in December.

Loose Women star Stacey announced the news on Instagram, saying: "Last week, Sophie and me, Mrs Hinch, got to work on a special project together and today we're allowed to announce what it is. We have designed some T-shirts and jumpers to raise money for children who don't have shelter, food or feel safe and try to make sure no child has to be without these fundamental things.

Stacey and Mrs Hinch with their sons Rex and Ronnie

"Thousands of children will wake up homeless on Christmas Day. Many will experience increased domestic violence and may end up in emergency foster care. For these children, Christmas simply doesn't exist. This is why @mrshinchhome and I have become Secret Santas for @actionforchildrenuk and designed our jumpers and T-shirts. ALL profits made go DIRECTLY to Action for Children to help give those children a Christmas they deserve."

Stacey and Mrs Hinch model their new collection

Cleaning sensation Sophie Hinchcliffe, better known by her Instagram handle Mrs Hinch, also announced the news on her social media page, saying: "SO… as you know me and @staceysolomon worked on something very very special last week and all for an amazing cause!

"Action for Children protects and supports children and young people, providing practical and emotional care and support, ensuring their voices are heard, and campaigning to bring lasting improvements to their lives."

The collection features T-shirts and jumpers emblazoned with the words "happy" and "safe" and the collection is available to purchase on the Action for Children online shop, with prices starting at £19.

