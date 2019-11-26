She welcomed her third son in July and has been relishing being a new mum again. But despite having been through the early stages of motherhood before, Charley Webb is still fascinated by seeing her youngest boy, Ace, learn new things for himself. The Emmerdale actress shared a sweet update about the four-month-old on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, revealing that he has learnt how to make himself bounce while sitting in his baby chair. Sharing a short clip of little Ace's feet bouncing up and down, she said: "I love that he's learnt that moving his legs makes him bounce."

Earlier this month, Charley suffered a difficult night with baby Ace while entertaining her co-star and close friend Emma Atkins, who plays her on-screen mum Charity Dingle The little lad was up all night and wouldn't settle, according to Charley, who added that her sleepless night left her needing plenty of coffee. The 31-year-old took to Instagram to share her experience, writing: "Ace has been up all night! Every 20 minutes crying. From the moment I put him down last night. Emma slept in my bed and had to be up for work. Woke up this morning thrilled with himself. I. AM. DEAD. Today will be spent drinking coffee."

Baby Ace has learnt how to make himself bounce

Charley suffered another emotional turn at the end of last month when she was putting her boys to bed, confessing on Instagram it had just suddenly hit her that she is a mum-of-three. Speaking softly from her son Bowie's dimly lit bedroom, the soap star explained: "I've just had a moment. So I've just checked on the three kids – I'm being quiet cause I'm in Bowie's bedroom. I walked across the landing and I thought 'I've got three kids,' and I literally have no idea how I've got three children. I mean obviously I do, but… It’s just those tiny moments where you just get, like, that realisation."

Charley also shares son's Buster and Bowie with husband Matthew Wolfenden

The actress shares Ace and older sons Buster, nine, and Bowie, three, with Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden. Charley is currently on maternity leave from the ITV soap, with her alter-ego Debbie having been temporarily written out to start a new life in Scotland to run a garage that Lisa Dingle had left her in her will. While she has been away from work, the star has kept in touch with her co-stars, and regularly meets up with Emma as well as young actress Katie Hill, who plays Charley's on-screen daughter Sarah Sugden.

