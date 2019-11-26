Alex Jones has reflected on the past few weeks, revealing that she has had a tough time as her two young sons, Teddy, two, and five-month-old Kit, have both been really unwell. On Tuesday afternoon, The One Show presenter went out for the first time on her own, and likened it to a luxury holiday in comparison to the last fortnight. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a photo of herself holding a cup of coffee, and wrote: "I'm on the bus on my own with a coffee in my hand and it feels like two weeks in Barbados after the last fortnight. Both babies have been really unwell but luckily there is finally light at the end of the tunnel."

Alex Jones revealed her sons have both been really unwell

Watch Alex Jones in 60 seconds

Just before Teddy fell ill, Alex took her toddler to his very first premiere, as they enjoyed an evening out in London to watch Frozen 2. The star also took her young niece along with them, and dressed the children up in themed costumes for the occasion. On Instagram after the event, Alex told fans: "Homeward bound with two shattered but ecstatic children." The star then enjoyed a night off parenting duties the following evening, as she attended a birthday party for two close friends with her husband Charlie Thomson. Clearly having the time of her life, Alex shared photos from the evening on Instagram. "Second birthday party of the weekend," she wrote in the caption. "I'm not used to this pace!!! Happy birthday to the best boss Sandy Smith and @mobeen_azhar. Collectively 100! What a night!"

MORE: Strictly star Katya Jones reveals the surprising truth about her last dance

The One Show presenter is a doting mum to sons Teddy and Kit

The TV presenter has been documenting her parenting journey ever since welcoming her first son, and has even written a book, Winging It, which focuses on her experience of becoming a mother later in life. Since Kit's arrival, Alex has been enjoying time off work while on maternity leave, and has been opening up about the highs and lows of looking after two children under the age of three. In September, the 42-year-old shared an inspiring message about her hectic lifestyle, revealing that she had to momentarily hide in her car just to escape the mayhem. "Been food shopping without the boys and now sitting (hiding) in the car outside the house just having a breather," she wrote in the caption. "This is my 'me time' these days."

READ: Emma Willis shares striking photo of son Ace

Ahead of Kit's arrival, Alex admitted that she was worried about having another child, and was praised for her honesty as a result. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second, it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" She added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.