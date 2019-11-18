Emmerdale star Charley Webb's son Buster looks so grown up in new photo

Charley Webb shared a new photo of her oldest son Buster, nine, on Instagram before he left the house to go to school, and he looked more grown up than ever! The Emmerdale actress' little boy was dressed in a red hoodie, skinny ripped jeans and a puffer jacket for a mufti day in aid of Children in Need, and posed in front of the family's house before he set off for the day. "Wow they grow up so fast," one follower wrote in the comments section, while another added: "Very trendy young lad. He looks just like you." A third commented: "Good god, I've only been away for two weeks and he now looks about 17. Wow, love the hair and the cool Yeezys."

The Debbie Dingle actress shares Buster and sons Bowie, three, and four-month-old baby Ace, with husband and Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden. Earlier in the month, Charley surprised her fans after revealing Buster's dramatic hair transformation, having had her son's long hair cut into a short new do with a sweeping fringe.

Buster and his youngest brother Ace - who was born in July

In September, Charley was forced to defend Buster and her other son Bowie after many of her followers told her she should get their hair cut. While Bowie has since also undergone a chop – which Charley admits had nothing to do with negative comments – she did explain why she let her children's hair grow so long in the first place. "I get asked so many times on here why my kids have got long hair. ‘Why don’t you cut it?’ Or, ‘they look like girls’. The answer is really simple, because we like it and more importantly they like it," she posted on Instagram at the time, alongside a snap of Buster wearing a T-shirt reading: "Long hair. Don't care, boy."

Charley has been enjoying spending quality time with her children during her maternity leave from Emmerdale. The actress has been staying in touch with her co-stars during her break, and has met up regularly with actresses Emma Atkins – who plays her on-screen mum Charity Dingle, and Katy Hill – who plays her on-screen daughter Sarah Sugden. Charley has also been documenting her postpartum journey and sharing insights into her parenting journey with baby Ace.

Recently, she inspired her fans after revealing that she had made the decision to store Ace's stem cells. In a lengthy post on Instagram, she wrote that she had found out about the possibility of storing her baby's umbilical cord stem cells that could then be used in the future should they be needed for treatment. She added that while she is hoping that she will never have to use them, it was comforting to know that they were stored if they ever did need them. Fellow parents were full of admiration for Charley, with one writing: "This is amazing! Honestly amazing!" while another wrote: "Wow, I've never heard of this but thanks for sharing." A third added: "Amazing! Such an important thing and I think every parent should consider doing this as it may save a life so respect for you. And Ace is so cute."

