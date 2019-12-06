Speaking on her podcast, Here We Go Again, Stacey Solomon has revealed that after giving birth to baby Rex, she wanted to "put him back in her belly". The Loose Women star made the revelation when speaking on her new podcast, which centers around the 30-year-old's experience as a new mum. Stacey was joined by fellow Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha, and played a series of audio recordings that the pair exchanged shortly after Stacey gave birth. In one, Stacey opened up about her newborn and admitted that she didn't want anyone to go near him.

The former X Factor contestant explained: "I’m just really struggling with it, I don’t wanna bottle feed him ‘cause then everyone will wanna feed him and he’s just so small and I don’t want anyone near him. I’m being so crazy […] I just feel sad that I kinda just wanna put him back in my belly.

Stacey and Nadia are very close friends

I don’t want anyone to come near him or touch him or breathe on him or kiss him. People keep kissing him and I feel weird about it. I think I’m going crazy. Anyway, ignore me, I know this is normal and it’ll go away, um…Oh my god, I can’t believe I’m doing this to you on your holiday, I’m so sorry."

Stacey's honest voice recording was sent to Nadia while she was on a family holiday over the summer. Nadia, 55, was unable to be with Stacey in person, so sent her co-worker a sweet voice note wishing her well, which Stacey also played on her podcast. Nadia could be heard saying: "Listen sweetheart, you know, my big regret is I didn’t ask for help when I was like that. That’s my big regret […] It’s normal, it won’t feel like it, it’ll feel like you’re bloody going mad but it’s- ugh god, I wish I wasn’t in Spain so I could come and give you a big hug, but I’m available all day if you need someone to just moan to and cry to, and I won’t try and fix things, I can just listen. Just text me and I’ll call you straight away."

