Mrs Hinch & Stacey Solomon's sons have the cutest Christmas babygrows

OK, our favourite celebrity friendship of 2019 has to be Stacey Solomon and cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch. The duo - who both hail from Essex - spend lots of time together and have formed a strong bond - made even more lovely due to the fact their adorable baby sons Ronnie and Rex are the same age. On Thursday, the pair met up for a Christmas-themed afternoon at Stacey's house and would you look at the shot that Mrs Hinch - otherwise known as Sophie Hinchliffe - shared! Rex and Ronnie were wearing Christmas-themed baby grows by Zack & Ivy. Known as the 'Chugging Through The Snow Romper' this little design features a beautiful snowy scene with illustrations of tractors delivering those all important Christmas trees. Priced at £22, they are selling out fast.
The friendship began to blossom in September after the former X Factor star reached out to the 29-year-old to offer her some support after she noticed her silence on Instagram.
Chugging Through the Snow Long Romper, £22, Zack & Ivy
Mrs Hinch later shared a lengthy post, praising Stacey for her visiting her at home and admitting she had been silently struggling to live her life in the public eye as a new mum.
The cleaning sensation - who has amassed almost 3 million Instagram followers since she first exploded onto the scene in 2018, revealed how Stacey kept her word to pay her a visit and even brought Rex over to meet Ronnie. Captioning the image of the foursome snuggled up on the sofa, Mrs Hinch said: "I just felt myself wanting to cry. A mix of emotions I can’t even explain. We sat down, we ate junk food, fed our babies & talked... talked for hours and I can honestly say I feel like a huge weight has been lifted and I’m ready to face this public eye! Trolls n all! So Stacey I'm forever grateful to you, all the best darling and I can’t wait for next time."
