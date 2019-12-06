Mrs Hinch & Stacey Solomon's sons have the cutest Christmas babygrows Dress your baby up this Christmas with the help of Stacey and Sophie…

OK, our favourite celebrity friendship of 2019 has to be Stacey Solomon and cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch. The duo - who both hail from Essex - spend lots of time together and have formed a strong bond - made even more lovely due to the fact their adorable baby sons Ronnie and Rex are the same age. On Thursday, the pair met up for a Christmas-themed afternoon at Stacey's house and would you look at the shot that Mrs Hinch - otherwise known as Sophie Hinchliffe - shared! Rex and Ronnie were wearing Christmas-themed baby grows by Zack & Ivy. Known as the 'Chugging Through The Snow Romper' this little design features a beautiful snowy scene with illustrations of tractors delivering those all important Christmas trees. Priced at £22, they are selling out fast.

How cute do Ronnie and Rex look?

The friendship began to blossom in September after the former X Factor star reached out to the 29-year-old to offer her some support after she noticed her silence on Instagram.

Chugging Through the Snow Long Romper, £22, Zack & Ivy

Mrs Hinch later shared a lengthy post, praising Stacey for her visiting her at home and admitting she had been silently struggling to live her life in the public eye as a new mum.

The cleaning sensation - who has amassed almost 3 million Instagram followers since she first exploded onto the scene in 2018, revealed how Stacey kept her word to pay her a visit and even brought Rex over to meet Ronnie. Captioning the image of the foursome snuggled up on the sofa, Mrs Hinch said: "I just felt myself wanting to cry. A mix of emotions I can’t even explain. We sat down, we ate junk food, fed our babies & talked... talked for hours and I can honestly say I feel like a huge weight has been lifted and I’m ready to face this public eye! Trolls n all! So Stacey I'm forever grateful to you, all the best darling and I can’t wait for next time."

